Thousands of Arab Israelis attend West Bank universities — report

Close to 6,000 Israeli citizens attend the Arab American University in the West Bank city of Jenin, reports the Kan public broadcaster.

Israelis make up about 50% of the student body, according to the report, most of whom later return to work in Israel. The private university does not require the psychometric entrance exam that Israeli universities do, which is purportedly a major draw.

According to the report, thousands of Arab Israelis also attend other West Bank universities, opting for them in large numbers over schools located within Israel.