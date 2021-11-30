Iran defends its actions following 2020 downing of Ukrainian jet

Iran is defending its measures taken after its downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet in 2020 following fresh criticism by Kyiv.

On January 8, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Iran’s capital Tehran killing all 176 people on board, most of them Iranians and Canadians, including dual nationals.

The Islamic Republic admitted three days later that its forces mistakenly shot down the Kyiv-bound Boeing 737-800 plane, after firing two missiles.

“All aspects of the incident have been adequately addressed in three sessions of talks and in contacts between the two countries,” Iran’s foreign ministry says. “However, Iran is still ready to continue communications with Ukraine.”

Last week, Kyiv criticized Iran for what it said was its lack of cooperation, and called on Tehran “to comply with its obligations under international law and provide the information” it requested. Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine all accused Iran last week of stalling redress for the families of victims.

Advertisement

But Tehran, which offered $150,000 to each of the families of the victims of the crash, says it has started payments.

“In order to appease the families, Iran has fixed an amount to be paid to them, without any discrimination such as their nationality,” the Iranian statement says. “So far, a large number of them have been paid and legal steps are underway to pay the rest.”