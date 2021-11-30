European diplomats: Iran nuclear talks are still in holding pattern

European diplomats indicate that talks on the Iranian nuclear deal, which kicked off yesterday, are still in very early stages, reports Reuters.
According to the report, diplomats tell reporters that negotiators are still waiting to see if the talks can pick back up where they left off in June, before they were suspended and before the election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Diplomats from France, the UK and Germany say that the issue of Iran’s centrifuges — which it is using to enrich uranium to levels way beyond that agreed to in the 2015 deal — remains an unresolved issue.
If Iran does not show it is serious about returning to negotiations, the talks could quickly stall, the diplomats reportedly say.
