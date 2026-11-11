Jewish MK Segalovitz to become first Arab-majority party representative on Knesset defense panel

Ra’am No. 2 Yoav Segalovitz is set to become the first representative of an Arab-majority party to serve on the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, according to Hebrew media reports.

Segalovitz, who is Jewish and previously was a senior police officer and a deputy public security minister for Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, will serve on the powerful committee, which oversees the defense and security establishment, on behalf of Ra’am.

New B’Yachad MKs Noam Tibon and Yonatan Shalev are also reportedly representing their faction on the committee.