Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Jewish MK Segalovitz to become first Arab-majority party representative on Knesset defense panel

By Ariela Karmel Today, 5:19 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

MKs Yitzhak Goldknopf (L) and Yoav Segalovitz attend a plenary session at the Knesset in Jerusalem, November 11, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
MKs Yitzhak Goldknopf (L) and Yoav Segalovitz attend a plenary session at the Knesset in Jerusalem, November 11, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Ra’am No. 2 Yoav Segalovitz is set to become the first representative of an Arab-majority party to serve on the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, according to Hebrew media reports.

Segalovitz, who is Jewish and previously was a senior police officer and a deputy public security minister for Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, will serve on the powerful committee, which oversees the defense and security establishment, on behalf of Ra’am.

New B’Yachad MKs Noam Tibon and Yonatan Shalev are also reportedly representing their faction on the committee.

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