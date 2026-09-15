JNF said to order removal of outpost that settlers set up in Galilee Arab municipality

The Jewish National Fund has ordered the immediate dismantling of a Jewish outpost that West Bank settlers recently set up in the jurisdiction of Majd al-Krum, an Arab town in the Galilee, according to sources from the Zionist land-holding body who are cited in Hebrew media.

The JNF had leased the land for livestock-grazing only, but the settlers — reportedly from the southern West Bank settlement of Tekoa — pitched a large tent, hooked it up to an electric source and brought furniture and appliances, with no farm animals in sight.

The sources cited by Hebrew media say the JNF, which held an urgent meeting Tuesday to discuss the matter, has offered to set up a smaller, alternate encampment outside the jurisdiction of Majd al-Krum on the condition that the settlers bring in livestock by Wednesday.

Authorities in Majd al-Krum said the encampment would prevent landowners in the area from reaching their fields, and attributed the establishment of the outpost to the government’s stated policy to settle more Jews in the area.

The local authorities have vowed to hold protests every day until the outpost is gone. Hundreds of locals and left-wing activists demonstrated near the outpost on Tuesday.

During the protest, police detained Alon-Lee Green, co-leader of the binational socialist group Standing Together, according to video footage. The Young Communist League of Israel says a member of its central committee, Sujood Badran, was also detained.

♦️ אלון לי גרין, פעיל מחאה מוכר ממפלגת מקום לכולנו, נעצר בחשד לתקיפת שוטרים בעצרת הזדהות עם תושבי מג'ד אל-כרום בגליל. זאת על רקע הסערה להקמת מאחז לא חוקי על אדמתם. pic.twitter.com/iNRAsLiDkW — Asslan Khalil (@KhalilAsslan) September 15, 2026