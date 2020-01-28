Joint List MK: Trump has become ‘chairman of Likud — White House branch’

Ayman Odeh, head of the predominantly Arab Joint List party, says the US peace proposal “is a targeted assassination of the two-state solution.”

He tells Channel 12 news: “The important thing is that the two peoples and their leaders here come to agreements, and not the corrupt Trump with corrupt Netanyahu sitting in the White House and deciding for the people here.”

Fellow party MK Yousef Jabareen adds that the US president has become a servant to Netanyahu’s whims, calling Trump “the chairman of Likud — White House branch.”