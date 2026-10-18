Kroizer expected to be questioned by police major crimes unit over alleged assault of officer

MK Yitzhak Kroizer, of National Security Minister Itamr Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party, is expected to be questioned by police’s Lahav 433 major crimes unit today on suspicion of assaulting a police officer during an October 1 riot in the central West Bank’s Mitzpe Jericho settlement.

The riot reportedly left two officers wounded and gave cover for a suspect in violence against Palestinians to escape arrest.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara last week signed off on the interrogation of Kroizer, who would otherwise have been shielded by parliamentary immunity.

Kroizer claims police assaulted him and intends to file a complaint at the Department of Internal Police Investigations, where he has said he tried to file a complaint last week but was turned away after four hours of waiting.