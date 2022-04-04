Lapid to visit Athens to meet Greek PM, hold joint talks with FMs of Greece, Cyprus

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will fly to Athens tomorrow to meet with Greek leaders, his office announces.

His itinerary includes meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. He is also scheduled to hold a trilateral meeting with Dendias and Cypriot foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

The trip comes amid signs of warming ties between Israel and Turkey, a regional rival of Greece and Cyprus. Jerusalem has developed closer ties with Athens and Nicosia in recent years as its ties with Ankara soured, with the three countries cooperating on energy and holding joint military drills.