The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Launching election campaign, Bennett vows to free IDF of High Court ‘restrictions’
The New Right Party led by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked launches a new campaign Sunday ahead of the upcoming election, vowing to defeat both the Hamas terror group and the High Court of Justice.
“My mission and that of Ayelet Shaked is clear: to release the IDF from the restrictions of the High Court of Justice so the IDF can defeat Hamas,” Bennett says at a press conference in Tel Aviv’s Beit Sokolov.
Referring to the deadly shooting attack in the West Bank earlier today, Bennett claims the soldiers at the scene hesitated before opening fire at the assailant out of fears they would be prosecuted.
“When soldiers see a terrorist they think five times before they open fire on him because they’re afraid they will get taken to court,” he says.
“It’s time to be honest and say that the High Court of Justice is tying the hands of IDF soldiers who are trying to defeat terror,” Bennett says.
Initial reports following the shooting at Ariel junction this morning indicated that the soldiers failed to open fire at the gunman during the attack, but an IDF official later told The Times of Israel that the soldiers did shoot back at the attacker, who still managed to flee the scene.
Pope offers prayers for mosque shooting victims
Pope Francis offers prayers for “our Muslim brothers” killed in the attack against two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Francis in his traditional Sunday prayer says that the mosque attack victims were added “to the pain wars and conflicts that don’t cease to afflict humanity.”
Francis leads the faithful in a silent prayer “for our Muslim brothers who were killed” and renewed “an invitation to unite in prayer and gestures of peace to oppose hatred and violence.”
The public prayers follow a telegram of condolences sent after the Friday attacks that claimed 50 victims in which the pontiff denounced “the senseless acts of violence.”
A 28-year-old white supremacist from Australia is suspected of carrying out the worst terror attack in New Zealand’s modern history.
— AP
Jordan condemns ‘dangerous’ Israeli decision to shutter building at Temple Mount
Jordan is condemning a ruling by an Israeli court to shutter a side building on the Temple Mount that has been the source of tensions between security forces and the Islamic Waqf, which acts as the custodian of the volatile holy site on behalf of Jordan and the Palestinian Authority.
A statement from Jordan’s Foreign Ministry says it sees Israel as responsible for the “dangerous consequences of the decision” and calls for the ruling regarding the Gate of Mercy to be reversed.
“According to international law, East Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are part of the Palestinian lands that were occupied in 1969 are therefore not under the jurisdiction of the Israeli legal system,” the statement says according to reports in Hebrew-language media.
Earlier, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court ordered the Gate of Mercy or Golden Gate closed while legal proceedings continue.
Manhunt for Ariel shooter underway in northern West Bank
Israeli security forces are searching the Palestinian town of Salfit for the man who killed an Israeli man and injured two others in an attack at the Ariel Junction earlier today.
According to reports in Palestinian media, IDF forces were searching homes and properties in the nearby town of Salfit in the northern West Bank.
الاحتلال يواصل اقتحام المنازل في بلدات وقرى سلفيت بحثاً عن منفذ #عملية_سلفيت pic.twitter.com/PxBPguNtOI
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) March 17, 2019
The Quds News Network says barriers were set up around the town, and drones were assisting troops in searching for the fugitive.
comments