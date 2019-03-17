Launching election campaign, Bennett vows to free IDF of High Court ‘restrictions’

The New Right Party led by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked launches a new campaign Sunday ahead of the upcoming election, vowing to defeat both the Hamas terror group and the High Court of Justice.

“My mission and that of Ayelet Shaked is clear: to release the IDF from the restrictions of the High Court of Justice so the IDF can defeat Hamas,” Bennett says at a press conference in Tel Aviv’s Beit Sokolov.

Referring to the deadly shooting attack in the West Bank earlier today, Bennett claims the soldiers at the scene hesitated before opening fire at the assailant out of fears they would be prosecuted.

“When soldiers see a terrorist they think five times before they open fire on him because they’re afraid they will get taken to court,” he says.

“It’s time to be honest and say that the High Court of Justice is tying the hands of IDF soldiers who are trying to defeat terror,” Bennett says.

Initial reports following the shooting at Ariel junction this morning indicated that the soldiers failed to open fire at the gunman during the attack, but an IDF official later told The Times of Israel that the soldiers did shoot back at the attacker, who still managed to flee the scene.