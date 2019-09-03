The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Lebanese bank hit by US sanctions over Hezbollah ties says deposits are insured
BEIRUT — A Lebanese bank targeted by the US Department of the Treasury for “knowingly facilitating banking activities” for the Hezbollah terror group says it will remain open and guarantees all deposits are insured at the time they are due.
Last week, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Jammal Trust Bank, adding it to its list of global terrorist organizations.
The bank’s statement today also confirms its commitment to abiding strictly by the rules and regulations of the Central Bank of Lebanon and denies all allegations against it.
The bank says it’s continuously coordinating with Lebanon’s central bank “to overcome the current crisis and will do everything possible to clear its good name.”
The US has been imposing sanctions on officials from Hezbollah, which Washington considers a terrorist organization.
— Agencies
After Hezbollah flareup, Netanyahu says Israel achieved all its goals
The last few days were tense but Israel reached all its goals, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, referring to a flareup at the northern border following an attack by the Shiite Hezbollah terrorist organization.
Netanyahu also announced plans to hold another tripartite meeting with senior officials from Israel, the US and Russia, to be held in Jerusalem, to discuss Iran’s military presence in Syria.
“We had a few tense days on many fronts. We could have opened this week totally differently, but we acted with a combination of assertiveness and discretion, and achieved all our objectives,” he tells his ministers at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.
On Sunday, Hezbollah fired an anti-tank missile at Israeli military vehicles. No one was hurt, but Israel responded by attacking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The tit-for-tat had the potential to escalate, as both sides vowed not tolerate fire by the other side, but a tense calm returned to the north yesterday.
— Raphael Ahren
