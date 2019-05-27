Liberman says no deal with Netanyahu: ‘We will not sit in a halachic government’

Liberman slams the pro-Netanyahu daily Israel Hayom as more slanted in its reporting than the Soviet propaganda newspaper Pravda during the years of Joseph Stalin.

“Even Pravda in the days of Stalin was more believable and more objective than Israel Hayom,” he says.

He accuses Likud and Netanyahu allies of spinning the unraveling coalition talks in the media as a a result of a personal vendetta against Netanyahu.

“They are trying to take the easy way out and blame me,” Liberman says. “If Likud needs to blame someone, they should look in the mirror.”

This morning, Israel Hayom’s front page headline read: “Deceit: and his name is Liberman.”