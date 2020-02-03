Likud said pointing to faults in PM’s indictment to allow new immunity bid

Likud is seeking to force state prosecutors to refile the indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, apparently in order to allow the premier to reapply for parliamentary immunity, Channel 12 news says.

MK Shlomo Karai claims there were technical faults in the indictment filed to the Jerusalem District Court and that it must be resubmitted, the network reports.

If his appeal is accepted, the process would need to be restarted and Netanyahu could once again ask for immunity, which would push any Knesset deliberation on the matter to after the March 2 election.

Netanyahu abandoned his appeal to receive immunity last week after it became clear he did not have a Knesset majority for it and that his request would be rejected.