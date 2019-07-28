Likud said seeking to enlist anti-LGBT party to work against right-wing union

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has asked the newly formed national-religious Noam party to work together against the prospective union of right-wing factions, Channel 13 reports.

The network says Noam, whose platform focuses on opposing gay marriage and Reform Judaism, refused the offer.

Likud denies the report.

“We didn’t reach out to the Noam party and didn’t send messages to its people. The efforts of Likud are focused right now on one goal — a giant Likud that will win the elections,” the party says.

A number of opposition figures hit out at Netanyahu over the report.

“In other words, Likud is not only cooperating with the Kahanists,” tweets Blue and White MK Yair Lapid, referring to the ruling party’s efforts to include the extremist Otzma Yehudit in the Union of Right-Wing Parties.

The left-wing Democratic Camp alliance also criticizes Netanyahu over the report, saying “he is now cooperating with an extremist movement that promotes hatred of LGBTs.”