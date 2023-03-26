Likud’s Amsalem slated to become 2nd minister in Justice Ministry this evening

Likud MK David Amsalem, a vocal Supreme Court critic, is poised to become a second minister within the Justice Ministry, with the Knesset set to ratify his appointment later this evening.

Neither Amsalem nor Justice Minister Yariv Levin detail the expected division of authorities between them, with the former’s office flatly refusing to discuss the substantive elements of the appointment until his place in the cabinet is confirmed.

The appointment comes as the coalition plans this week to pass a controversial law to hand itself control over key judicial appointments, as part of a broader, multi-point plan to increase political power at the expense of judiciary.