Litzman suspected of using position to prevent extradition of alleged sex abuser Malka Leifer

The Israel Resilience party has released a new list of candidates who will be joining its slate in the April elections.

Eitan Ginzburg, Asaf Zamir, Gadi Yevarkan, Omer Yankelevich, Moshe “Mutz” Matalon, Orly Fruman, and Alon Shuster have officially joined the Israel Resilience party’s list.

Eitan Ginzburg is a former mayor of Raanana and Israel’s first openly gay mayor.

Asaf Zamir is the deputy mayor of Tel Aviv.

Gadi Yevarkan is the former chairman and founder of the Be’eri pre-military academy.

Omer Yankelevich is an ultra-Orthodox social activist and founder of the “Just Begun Foundation,” which promotes the integration of peripheral and marginalized populations.

Moshe “Mutz” Matalon is the chairman of the IDF Disabled Veterans’ Organization and a former Yisrael Beytenu MK.

Orly Fruman is an education activist and a former director general of the Culture Ministry.

Alon Shuster is a former head of the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council.