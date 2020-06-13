Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer players suspected of having sex with minors take leave

Soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv announces two players suspected of having sexual relations with minors are taking a temporary leave of absence from the team.

In a statement, the team calls the suspicions “grave” while urging patience as the police investigation plays out. It says it doesn’t support “any illegal, racist or discriminatory behavior” of any kind.

“The club will continue as always to adhere to behavior in accordance with the law, as well as the values and behavioral stands that we see as serving the well-being of the club,” the team says.

Maccabi says after meeting with the two players, “it was mutually decided” for the player’s to take a “temporary vacation that will allow them to deal with various matters concerning the event and the club and to focus, among other things, on soccer.”