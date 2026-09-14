Man charged with murder over Beit Shemesh killing of 7-year-old, attempted killing of 2nd child

A man is charged with murder over the killing of a young boy in Beit Shemesh last month and the attempted murder of the child’s cousin.
Liel Ifergen, 26, is accused of stabbing to death 7-year-old Hillel Mordechai Dadon and injuring his 4-year-old cousin, while their parents were out of the house
“It is difficult to grasp the gap between an innocent game played by two children in a pool, and the defendant’s decision to arm himself with a knife and take their lives,” prosecutors say, according to reports.
Prosecutors request that Ifergan is detained until the conclusion of legal proceedings.
According to the Kan public broadcaster, Ifergan was armed with a knife when he entered the yard of the neighboring building and stabbed Hillel Mordechai in the chest and his cousin in the neck.
He then fled back the scene and cleaned the blood off the knife, prosecutors say.
Ifergen was reportedly hospitalized at the Eitanim psychiatric hospital several years ago, and he was scheduled for a check-up with his psychiatrist in December. Police said at the time of the murder that the suspect had not been previously known to them.
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