Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026
Man shot dead in northern Druze village, police say
A man has been shot dead in the Druze-majority northern village of Isfiya, police say.
Magen David Adom paramedics declared the man dead at the scene, police say.
Police say they have opened an investigation and believe the shooting to be criminal in nature.
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