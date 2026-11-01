IDF says Search and Rescue Brigade to conduct drill this week

The Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade will carry out an exercise this week, aimed at improving its readiness, the military says.

The IDF says that during the drill, which begins today, troops will practice “multi-front scenarios, utilizing their search and rescue capabilities and cooperating with other forces and emergency organizations.”

“The exercise is intended to strengthen the forces’ readiness and operational preparedness, as well as their ability to respond to multiple simultaneous incidents on the home front, including complex emergency scenarios,” the military says.

The IDF warns that as part of the exercise, there will be an increased movement of security forces and vehicles in several areas in the country.

The drill was preplanned, according to the military, meaning it does not stem from a new assessment.