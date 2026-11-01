UN says staff member died in Houthi custody; Iran-backed group has claimed detainees were spies for US, Israel

A Yemeni staff member of the UN Human Rights Office has died in Houthi custody after being arbitrarily detained for more than two years, the UN human rights chief says, calling for an independent investigation and the release of other detained personnel.

Mohammad el Shami had been held by the Houthi group since June 6, 2024, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk says in a statement.

His family said they had been informed of his death only recently, more than a month after it occurred, and had received no explanation of the cause or circumstances, Turk says.

Turk calls for a prompt, independent and thorough investigation, and demands the immediate and unconditional release of all other UN personnel held by the Houthis, including seven colleagues from his office, as well as humanitarian workers and civil society members.

Yemen’s prime minister condemns the death, holds the Houthis fully responsible and calls for those responsible to be held accountable. He says more than 70 UN employees and dozens of humanitarian workers remain detained.

There is no immediate comment from the Houthis. The Iran-backed group has said those detained were part of a spy network working for the United States and Israel. The group has also accused humanitarian organizations of using their work as cover for intelligence activities, without providing evidence.

The Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention in 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The conflict has since divided the country, with the Houthis holding Sanaa and much of the north and northwest, while government-aligned forces control much of the south and east.