The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
US measles cases top 700, with largest outbreaks in NY Jewish communities
Measles continues to spread in the United States, with more 704 cases reported so far this year in 22 states.
US health officials update the national tally, which has already eclipsed the total for any full year since 1994, when 963 cases were reported.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this year’s count includes 44 people who caught the disease while traveling in another country. Some of them triggered US outbreaks, mostly among unvaccinated people. That includes the largest outbreaks, in Orthodox Jewish communities in and around New York City.
Three-quarters of those who caught the extremely contagious disease are children or teenagers.
No deaths have been reported but 66 patients were hospitalized.
Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Mandelblit defends handling of Netanyahu cases, says ‘nobody is above the law’
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit denies any political bias in his office’s handling of the criminal investigations into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“There is no bias or persecution against the prime minister, and certainly nobody is being framed,” he says according to the Ynet news site. “These allegations are nonsense and are designed to delegitimize law enforcement.”
Mandelblit says there is “great importance” to the pre-indictment hearing process, and says that the decisions made in regard to Netanyahu’s cases so far prove “the supreme status of the rule of law in Israel.”
“Nobody is above the law,” he says.
Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing in all three corruption cases, and claims the investigations are a “witch hunt” involving the left, the media and the police, relentlessly pressuring a “weak” attorney general.
Israel’s UN ambassador demands accountability for NY Times anti-Semitic cartoon
Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon demands that the New York Times hold accountable those responsible for publishing an anti-Semitic cartoon, despite an apology issued by the newspaper.
Danon tells journalists ahead of a Security Council meeting on the Middle East the cartoon published in the international edition last week “could have been taken from the pages of Der Sturmer, the Nazi propaganda paper, and yet these actions have gone unpunished.”
The cartoon depicts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind Donald Trump — who was wearing a kippah, or a Jewish skullcap.
The newspaper apologized for the cartoon, saying: “The image was offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it.”
“Those who engage in anti-Semitism must be punished, whether it’s here at the UN, political leaders, editors, policy pundits or college professors,” Danon says. “I am not in a position of accepting or not accepting the apology, but if somebody make a mistake, I think somebody should be accountable.”
Netanyahu backs controversial ‘Instagram page’ of young Holocaust survivor
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises a controversial social media campaign aimed at educating younger Israelis about the Holocaust.
An “Instagram page” for a young Holocaust victim named Eva has been praised for its innovative approach, but critics have accused the project of being disrespectful and dumbing down history.
In a video uploaded to social media, Netanyahu says he is following the Instagram account to witness the tragedies of the Holocaust unfold through the eyes of of a 13-year-old Hungarian Jewish girl named Eva Hyman.
He encourages Israelis to document other Holocaust stories on social media “to show the world and to remind ourselves what we lost in the Holocaust and what we have gained by having the state of Israel.”
The “Eva’s Story” Instagram page will go live at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, with stories, videos and excepts of the girl’s diary.
Injured Israeli recounts being chased by synagogue gunman as he tried to shield kids
The Israeli man injured in the Southern California synagogue shooting recounts to Channel 12 news how the gunman chased him through the Chabad center as he ran to shield the children from the gunfire.
Almog Peretz says that as soon as shots rang out in the lobby, he started running towards the playground where dozens of kids were playing.
“As I was running out the door [to the playground] he was behind me shooting at me,” Pertez says, showing a spray of bullet holes in the walls.
Peretz’s eight-year-old Noya Dahan was injured by shrapnel in the shooting.
“I picked up one of the girls, and kept running, and got all the kids and we ran to [the far end of the yard], opened the gate and herded them [outside the complex]”
He says the gunmen stood at the entrance of the playground and fired at them. It wasn’t until the shooting was over that Peretz realized he was injured.
Second Palestinian suspected of shooting at Israeli hikers turns himself in
The second Palestinian suspect who is believed to have opened fire at a group of Israeli hikers in the northern West Bank has handed himself in to security forces, the army says.
Earlier in the day, the military says shots were fired at the hikers near the Tel Dotan archaeological site. There were no Israeli injuries. Troops on the scene, who were guarding the group, opened fire at a pair of suspects, hitting one of them. The second fled the scene, prompting a manhunt throughout the area.
“Following searches by IDF troops in the region, the suspect handed himself in to security forces. He is now being transferred [to the Shin Bet] for interrogation,” the army says in a statement.
Death toll jumps to 38 after Mozambique’s latest cyclone
The death toll from Cyclone Kenneth in northern Mozambique jumps to 38, the government announces, as flooding and pounding rains hampered efforts to deliver aid to badly hit communities several days after the storm.
An estimated 160,000 people were at risk from the second powerful cyclone to hit the southern African nation in just six weeks, officials said. It was the first time in recorded history that two cyclones had targeted Mozambique in a single season.
Just as most of the more than 600 deaths from last month’s Cyclone Idai were caused by flooding in the days that followed, heavy rains in the wake of Kenneth are raising fears of a similar scenario.
The storm made landfall on Thursday with the force of a Category 4 hurricane.
Sri Lanka emergency law bans face coverings
Muslim women in Sri Lanka will no longer be able to veil their faces under an emergency law ordered by President Maithripala Sirisena that bans all kinds of face coverings that may conceal people’s identities.
The law takes effect today, eight days after the Easter bombings of churches and hotels that killed more the 250 people in Sri Lanka. Dozens of suspects have been arrested but local officials and the US Embassy in Colombo have warned that more militants remained on the loose with explosives. Life on the South Asian island nation has been tense for people of all faiths.
The decision came after the Cabinet had proposed laws on face veils at a recent meeting. It had deferred the matter until talks with Islamic clerics could be held, on the advice of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Israeli Eurovision champ says boycott calls spread ‘darkness’
Israeli Eurovision champion Netta Barzilai says that calls to boycott this year’s event in Tel Aviv are “spreading darkness.”
Barzilai tells a group of foreign journalists that the Eurovision was established in the wake of World War II to heal a torn continent by being a “festival of light.”
She says: “For people to boycott light is spreading darkness.”
The singer’s win with the catchy pop anthem “Toy” earned Israel the honor of hosting the 2019 Eurovision competition next month.
But supporters of the BDS movement, a Palestinian-led campaign advocating boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel, have been calling on artists to pull out of this year’s contest because of Israeli policies toward the Palestinians.
Slovak court rejects request to ban parliamentary far-right party
Slovakia’s Supreme Court has dismissed a request by the country’s prosecutor general to ban a far-right party that has 14 seats in the country’s parliament.
In his request filed two years ago, Jaromir Cizna said the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia is an extremist group whose activities violate the country’s constitution.
But the court ruled today that the prosecutor general failed to provide enough evidence for the ban.
The verdict is final.
The party openly admires the Nazi puppet state that the country was during World War II. Party members use Nazi salutes, blame Roma for crime in deprived areas, consider NATO a terror group and want the country out of the alliance and the European Union.
If granted, it would have been the first ban on a parliamentary party.
Environment ministry says infestation of large black beetles not dangerous
The Ministry of Environmental Protection issues a statement reassuring Israelis that the black beetles spotted in large numbers across the county in recent days are not dangerous.
In a statement, the ministry says black beetles measuring up to 2 centimeters do not transmit diseases to humans, and therefore using pesticides on them is unnecessary.
Jerusalem court remands driver in hit-and-run for a week
The driver in a hit-and-run in Jerusalem last week that left an 11-year-old boy in critical condition is remanded into custody for another week.
Police investigators tell the traffic court in Jerusalem that 23-year-old Netanel Sandrusi was driving irresponsibly the night of the accident, and may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Sandrusi turned himself in to police yesterday following a weeklong manhunt for the driver. He maintains his innocence.
The child was rushed to the city’s Shaare Zedek hospital. He remains in critical condition.
UAE officials: Relations with Israel won’t change despite invite to World Expo in Dubai
Emirati officials tell the Kan public broadcaster that even though Israel will be participating in World Expo in Dubai next year, this does not indicate a change in the diplomatic relations between the two countries.
“The invitation to participate does not signal a change in relations between the UAE and Israel, in the diplomatic arena, or any other area,” the organizers tell Kan.
Last week, the Foreign Ministry announced that Israel will participate in the 2020 Expo in Dubai, in what was seen as another sign of warming relations with Gulf Arab states.
Despite their lack of diplomatic relations, Sunni Arab states, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have quietly inched closer to Israel, seeing it as a key ally in rolling back their common adversary, Iran.
Over the past months, Israel’s backdoor relations with former Arab foes have increasingly entered public view.
Abbas doubles down on refusal to accept tax revenues after Israeli cuts
PA President Mahmoud Abbas restated the Palestinians’ refusal to accept tax revenues collected on their behalf by Israel so long as the Jewish state deducts millions of dollars over a dispute about prisoners.
“Our position is as it was: We will not receive any money from Israel if it is incomplete,” Abbas tells the weekly cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah. “This is something we will not accept at any cost.”
Israel collects around $190 million a month in customs duties levied on goods destined for Palestinian markets that transit through Israeli ports, and then it transfers the money to the PA.
In February, Israel decided to deduct around $10 million a month from those revenues, corresponding to the amount it said the PA paid families of prisoners or directly to inmates serving time in Israeli jails. The Palestinians responded by saying they would refuse any funds where unilateral deductions had been made.
The Kan public broadcaster reports that a month’s payment — minus the $10 million deduction — had recently been transferred to PA bank accounts, in the hope the authority would quietly accept payment. But after two weeks, the money was returned to the Israeli finance ministry, according to the report.
Yesterday, Channel 12 news reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon discussed emergency plans, should the PA economy collapse over its refusal to accept the tax dividends.
