The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s developments as they unfold.
Ministers to vote on reopening of schools, kindergartens on Sunday
Ministers will meet at 10 a.m. to make a final decision on whether schools and kindergartens will reopen on Sunday.
The vote comes after the National Security Council recommended that schools remain shuttered for an additional week, saying that educational institutions have not made the necessary preparations to receive students during the pandemic.
Officials in the Health Ministry are pushing to also postpone the reopening of kindergartens and preschools until later in May.
Shaarei Zedek hospital closes coronavirus ward after all patients recover
The coronavirus ward at Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem has closed after the last of its patients recovered, Hebrew media reports.
The last three patients aged 88, 91 and 93 all made a full recovery.
The ward opened on March 9 and has since treated dozens of patients. Over the past week the hospital has closed three coronavirus wards and is reinstating its regular medical operations.
