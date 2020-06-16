Ministry okays Israel getting supplies of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

The government has okayed the Health Ministry acceptance of stocks of coronavirus drug remdesivir from Gilead Sciences.

The drug is widely viewed as the most promising treatment available today. It is not clear how many doses Israel will be receiving.

In May, Asher Shalmon, the Health Ministry’s director of international relations, told The Times of Israel that Israel’s strong relationship with the California-based Gilead put the country in a good position to ensure supply.

“We have a long-lasting relationship with the company, they have strong representation here, and this helps in making sure it is available here,” he said.

Israeli hospitals were part of two studies into remdesivir’s effectiveness. The drug helped save the country’s first seriously ill patient, an East Jerusalem bus driver in his 30s, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel is also stockpiling hydroxychloroquine, though studies have shown it to be dangerous when given to COVID-19 patients.