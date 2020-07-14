The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Netanyahu, ministers said to discuss further limiting gatherings to 10 people
Prime Minister Netanyahu is huddling with medical experts, ministers and Health Ministry officials to discuss further limiting gatherings from 20 to 10 people, the Ynet news site reports.
According to Hebrew media reports, among those taking part in the video conference is Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, who served as director-general of the Health Ministry until mid-June.
Bar Siman-Tov played a leading role in Israel’s initial response to the pandemic and oversaw many of the strict restrictions put in place to contain the virus.
Jerusalem baker says he was grilled by cops for not wearing mask next to scorching hot oven
The owner of a Jerusalem bakery says he and his workers have received seven fines for NIS 500 a pop for not properly wearings masks in the bakery, where temperatures can reach 50 degrees Celsius due to the ovens.
Speaking with Channel 12 news, Tal Calderon of Calderon Bakery says he also received a police order to close the bakery for 48 hours due to the violations and that he was taken to a police station for questioning.
Iran Quds Force chief: US, Israel facing ‘tough days’ ahead
The head of Iran’s Quds Force warns that the United States and Israel are facing “tough days” to come.
“You are still experiencing your halcyon days. You have very tough days and occurrences ahead of you,” Gen. Esmail Ghaani says during a meeting, according to Press TV.
Ghaani, who took over as Quds Force chief after his predecessor Qassem Soleimani was killed earlier this year in a US drone strike, also comments on a major fire that broke out on the USS Bonhomme Richard amphibious assault ship.
“This incident is an answer to your crimes, which has come about at the hands of your own elements,” Ghaani claims. “God uses your own hands to punish you.”
Right-wing lawmakers rap Yesh Atid MK for saying public doesn’t need to obey if lockdown renewed
Right-wing lawmakers criticize Yesh Atid MK Idan Roll for saying that if the government reimposes a nationwide lockdown to contain the rising number of coronavirus infections, citizens don’t need to obey.
In a tweet earlier, Roll slammed the government’s handling of the pandemic and said it lacks the “legitimacy” to impose another lockdown.
Coalition whip Miki Zohar, a member of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party, accuses Roll of calling for a “rebellion.”
“The cat is out of the bag. ‘Yesh Atid’ people and Yair Lapid will do everything, including calling for a rebellion that will turn Israel into an anarchy, only to harm the continued rule of the right, Likud and Prime Minister Netanyahu,” Zohar tweets.
MK Naftali Bennett, head of the national-religious Yamina party, calls on Lapid to renounce Roll’s comments.
“This is a call for anarchy and this how a state and its institutions are dismantled,” Bennett writes on Twitter. “I have very harsh criticism of the government’s failures… but this is an elected government.”
Israel’s newest spy satellite sends back first photos from space
Israel’s newest spy satellite began beaming back its first pictures last night, a week after it was launched into orbit, the Defense Ministry says.
“A week after its successful launch into space, engineering teams… activated the Ofek-16 reconnaissance satellite’s cameras for the first time last night and downloaded initial photographs of incredible quality from the satellite to an Israeli Aerospace Industries control center in Yehud,” the ministry says in a statement.
The ministry does not release copies of these initial photographs to the public.
The satellite was launched in a joint operation by the Defense Ministry’s Space Department and the Israel Aerospace Industries. According to the Defense Ministry, since the launch teams from both organizations have been performing checks on the satellite to ensure it was operating correctly.
“As part of this, they activated — in a gradual and controlled way — all of the systems and subsystems that make up the satellite. Upon completing the process, the satellite’s camera was successfully activated. In the coming weeks, the engineering teams will continue with the process of thorough testing and will prepare the satellite for operational use, in accordance with a pre-set protocol,” the ministry says.
The Ofek-16 satellite was launched into orbit in the predawn hours of last Monday morning.
“This is a landmark achievement – the result of a complex technological and operational process that reflects IAI’s capabilities in the field of space, and also highlights our partnership with other defense industries,” says Boaz Levy, the head of IAI’s Systems, Missiles and Space Group.
28 test positive for COVID-19 after attending illicit prom party
Twenty-eight high school graduates from the central town of Gan Yavne have contracted the coronavirus after attending a private prom party.
Another 140 students who attended the prom have entered quarantine, according to the Kan public broadcaster.
Despite a ban on official prom events as part of restrictions on gatherings, students from numerous schools have held illicit parties, including ones in Ra’anana that were at the center of a recent outbreak there.
Hospital chief criticizes Israeli firm for claiming nasal spray can block 97% of viruses
The president of Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center criticizes Israeli firm Nasus Pharma for claiming its TaffiX nasal spray can block up to 97 percent of viruses, including the novel coronavirus.
“It’s unfortunate that it being marketed in this way — deluding the public,” Prof. Jonathan Halevy, a member of a Health Ministry public information team, tells Channel 12 news.
He says the efficacy of TaffiX can only be evaluated once there has been proper testing on it.
While touting Taffix, Nasus Pharma has stressed the nasal spray is meant to complement masks and is not an alternative to following the Health Ministry’s social distancing rules.
Conference of Presidents slams Erdogan for linking Hagia Sofia’s conversion to ‘liberation’ of Al-Aqsa
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations condemns Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comment that his decision to turn Istanbul’s Hagia Sofia back into a mosque was a precursor to the “liberation” of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
“We are appalled by the incendiary and offensive statement made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan… implying that he seeks to take control of the holy sites in Jerusalem’s Old City, which is home to the al-Aqsa Mosque,” the conference’s leaders say in a statement.
They add: “Furthermore, this outrageous rhetoric regarding the al-Aqsa Mosque can and has incited violence against Israel and its citizens — and will add to tensions in the region. We condemn it strongly and urge President Erdogan to recant his inflammatory words and actions.”
Jerusalem was under the authority of the Ottoman Empire, the forerunner of the Republic of Turkey, until 1917 when it was captured by the British during World War II. Erdogan, an Islamist, has frequently railed at Israel in regard to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Military official warns of lockdowns on bases if IDF’s operational ability hurt
A senior military official warns the Israel Defense Forces may need to impose lockdown measures on bases if the growing number of infections among its ranks hurts the IDF’s operational abilities.
“Fitness before everything,” the unidentified official tells Channel 12 news.
The warning comes as the IDF has seen a marked rise over the past week in the number of service members infected with COVID-19.
The official, who the network describes as “very senior,” also says the IDF is readying another virus information hotline for troops amid complaints the system was overloaded.
“At the moment we’re dealing with an average of 1,500 inquiries a day,” the official says.
Netanyahu ally says US not keen on annexation in West Bank right now — report
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, a Likud party ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has told associates the Trump administration isn’t interested in Israel moving forward with annexation of West Bank lands right now, according to Army Radio.
The reports says Netanyahu will not move forward without US backing and quotes Levin’s “circle” saying the premier and his allies have stressed from the get-go that the move must be supported by the White House. These sources add that Israel is now waiting for an answer.
Yesh Atid MK: Government lacks legitimacy to reimpose lockdown, public doesn’t need to obey
A lawmaker from the opposition Yesh Atid party says the government “doesn’t have the legitimacy” to impose a renewed lockdown and that if it does order one, Israelis don’t need to obey.
“This government violated the most basic contract with the public, the one that obliges it to protect us in a time of crisis,” MK Idan Roll writes on Twitter.
He charges government decisions to combat the virus “aren’t based on data” and are driven by political considerations.
“Therefore [the government] doesn’t have the legitimacy to order a full lockdown and the public doesn’t need to be obey,” Roll says.
Blue and White minister to enter quarantine after exposure to virus carrier
Blue and White Minister Michael Biton is entering quarantine after exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 carrier.
Biton, a minister in the Defense Ministry, will remain in quarantine until next Thursday, according to Hebrew media reports.
Iran upholds death sentences for 3 people over fuel price hike protests
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s judiciary says that a court has upheld death sentences for three people linked to deadly protests last November sparked by a hike in gasoline prices.
The sentences were “confirmed by the supreme court after the defendants and their attorneys appealed,” spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili says, quoted by the judiciary’s Mizan Online website.
Esmaili doesn’t name the defendants, but says two were arrested during an “armed robbery.”
Evidence had been found on their phones of them setting alight banks, buses and public buildings in November, he says.
The demonstrations erupted on November 15 after authorities more than doubled fuel prices overnight, exacerbating economic hardships in the sanctions-hit country.
They rocked a handful of cities before spreading to at least 100 urban centers across the Islamic Republic.
Gas were torched, police stations attacked and shops looted, before security forces stepped in amid a near-total internet blackout.
“They had filmed it all audaciously, and sent (the footage) to some foreign news agencies,” Esmaili says in a video released by state television.
“They themselves had provided the best evidence.”
Iran has blamed last year’s violence on “thugs” backed by its foes the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia.
It has pointed the finger at exiled royalists and the People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK), an exiled former rebel group which it considers a “terrorist cult.”
Gantz: IDF should be ready to operate virus hotels through 2021
Defense Minister Benny Gantz tells the IDF Home Front Command to ready to operate hotels for coronavirus patients and those unable to quarantine at home through 2021, saying it appears unlikely the COVID-19 pandemic will be over by then.
“The working premise needs to be active until the end of 2021,” Gantz says in a Zoom video call with commanders in charge of the hotels. “The entire work year next year will also revolve around the crisis. Unfortunately it’s hard for me to see this ending before then.”
Maj. Gen. Uri Gordon, the head of Home Front Command, says the greatest challenge facing his unit is getting people to come to the hotels.
“At the end of the day, you’re uprooting a person from his home for a relatively long period, about a month, and this leads to many concerns and objections from the sick and the quarantined,” he says. “However, very large efforts are being made and the machine is already well oiled.”
He adds that over 400 people check into the hotels each day.
Several injured as Russo-Turkish patrol in Syria hits IED
MOSCOW — Three Russian and several Turkish soldiers were injured in Syria’s volatile Idlib province when a joint military patrol hit an improvised explosive device, the Russian defense ministry says.
The device blew up at 8:50 local time as their convoy patrolled the M4 highway in the southern part of a de-escalation zone, a statement says.
A Russian and a Turkish armored vehicle were damaged, with three Russians “lightly injured,” it says. Several Turkish soldiers were also wounded.
Russia and Turkey launched the patrols along the M4 in March following a ceasefire agreement aimed at stopping heavy fighting in and around Idlib, the last major bastion of anti-government forces in Syria’s civil war.
Russia backs Syrian President Bashar Assad in the conflict and Turkey backs the opposition, but the two countries have agreed several deals to reduce hostilities.
Iran executes man convicted of spying for CIA
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for the United States by selling the CIA information on the Islamic Republic’s missile program, the judiciary spokesman says.
Reza Asgari, an Iranian citizen, was executed last week, Gholamhossein Esmaili is quoted as saying by the judiciary’s official website Mizan Online.
He had worked at the defense ministry’s aerospace division for years but retired around four years ago, the spokesman adds.
Asgari had received large sums of money from the US Central Intelligence Agency “after retirement by selling them the information he had regarding our missiles.”
“He was identified, tried, and sentenced to death,” Esmaili says.
He adds that the death sentence passed for Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, another Iranian who was found guilty of espionage last month, was also set to go ahead.
Majd was accused of spying on Iran’s armed forces and helping the US to locate Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian general killed later in an American drone strike in Baghdad.
Iran retaliated by firing a volley of ballistic missiles at US troops stationed in Iraq, but US President Donald Trump opted against responding militarily.
While the attack on the western Iraqi base of Ain Al-Asad left no US soldiers dead, dozens suffered brain trauma.
Ex-government adviser: Most schools should stay closed unless there’s a big virus drop
Most schools should stay shut after the summer vacation unless coronavirus infections are radically reduced, a former government adviser says, also warning that the virus fight will “continue to fail” if it isn’t taken out of Health Ministry hands.
“If we don’t get the numbers down to tens we should not open the schools because the risk would be too high,” says Eli Waxman, former chairman of the National Security Council’s Expert Advisers’ Committee on Combating the Pandemic.
He adds: “If the prevalence remains as high as it is today — over 1,000 new infected daily — opening schools fully may have the effect of a renewed growth that will get us to 2,000, which will endanger the health care system.
“Under such conditions, we would recommend opening up only lower grades, up to third, and special needs classes.”
He says that Israel is currently on a bleak trajectory, and it is already “unavoidable” that there will be 500 patients in intensive care.
Waxman has no faith in the Health Ministry to lead the virus fight. “Leaving the management as it is to the Health Ministry will just ensure that we will continue to fail,” says Waxman, a top physicist at the Weizmann Institute of Science.
He expresses concern that if the Health Ministry remains the country’s lead player on coronavirus, even if case numbers are driven down, it will fail to take an essential step for preventing a resurgence.
Before leaving his advisory post in May, Waxman argued to authorities that success hinged on establishing an emergency control center that brings together various state players under the leadership of former military brass, and dilutes the role of the Health Ministry. He believes that this has now become urgent.
“The structure of the Health Ministry is not suited for this,” he says. “And the people that manage the Health Ministry don’t have the capabilities and they don’t have any relevant experience for managing this crisis.”
— Nathan Jeffay
