Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Netanyahu posts Likud claim of a ‘dark cloud’ hanging over the election results

Today, 3:21 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu at the Likud party’s election headquarters at Binyanei HaUma (Jerusalem International Convention Center) in Jerusalem, following Israel’s general elections, early October 28, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu at the Likud party’s election headquarters at Binyanei HaUma (Jerusalem International Convention Center) in Jerusalem, following Israel’s general elections, early October 28, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party claims a “dark cloud” hangs over the election results.

“It is highly perplexing that Justice [Noam} Sohlberg describes the allegations of foreign funding as ‘very serious,’ yet simultaneously, and before the investigation has even concluded, preemptively determines that they have no impact on the election results,” reads a statement from the premier’s Likud party, reposted on Netanyahu’s X account.

“A mere 4,612 votes stood between a Knesset seat shifting from Ra’am to the right-wing bloc,” claims the premier, “a shift that would have completely altered the election results and the political landscape.”

Even if the calculation is correct, is not clear how a single seat would drastically alter the election result, as Likud claims, given that the pro-Netanyahu right-wing bloc received a combined 53 seats in the election, compared to the anti-Netanyahu bloc’s 67.

“We demand a swift and thorough investigation to safeguard the integrity of the Knesset election and the sovereignty of the people. Until the investigation is concluded, a dark cloud hangs over Israel’s election results,” the statement concludes.

Yesterday, Sohlberg, the chair of the Central Elections Committee, reiterated in a video message that last week’s national election was “conducted properly,” in a bid to quell claims of widespread voter fraud.

Sohlberg appeared in the video alongside Shin Bet chief David Zini, CEC acting director-general Dean Livne, and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, with the four presenting a united front against the claims.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.