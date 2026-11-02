Democrats say they’ll recommend Eisenkot as next prime minister, joining opposition partners

The Democrats party says it will recommend Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot as the next prime minister.

Democrats chairman Yair Golan is the last leader of the four-party Zionist opposition bloc to publicly announce support for Eisenkot, following B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett’s announcement yesterday and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman’s declaration earlier today.

President Isaac Herzog is widely expected to grant the mandate to form a government to whoever receives the most recommendations.