Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Iran’s president: Khamenei gave us ‘certain authorities’ in talks with US

By Lazar Berman Today, 4:47 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has given “certain authorities” to the elected government in talks with the US and mediators, says President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to state media.

Iran seeks “to solve the problem with dialogue,” he says, according to the IRNA news agency.

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