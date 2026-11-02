Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026
Iran’s president: Khamenei gave us ‘certain authorities’ in talks with US
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has given “certain authorities” to the elected government in talks with the US and mediators, says President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to state media.
Iran seeks “to solve the problem with dialogue,” he says, according to the IRNA news agency.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Opposition parties to meet for coalition talks Tuesday, as leaders unite behind Eisenkot
- 18 settlers detained for ‘assaulting and obstructing security personnel’ during evacuation of illegal West Bank outpost
- Ex-Mossad chief Yossi Cohen believes eventual ‘targeted operation’ against Iran is inevitable
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