Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Military drone crashes in southern Israel, causing fire but no injuries, IDF says

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:52 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A military drone crashed near the southern town of Beit Shikma earlier today, sparking a fire in an open area, the IDF says.

The IDF says the drone crashed due to a “technical malfunction,” and further details are under investigation.

No injuries were caused in the incident.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.