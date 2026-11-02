Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026
Military drone crashes in southern Israel, causing fire but no injuries, IDF says
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
A military drone crashed near the southern town of Beit Shikma earlier today, sparking a fire in an open area, the IDF says.
The IDF says the drone crashed due to a “technical malfunction,” and further details are under investigation.
No injuries were caused in the incident.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Opposition parties to meet for coalition talks Tuesday, as leaders unite behind Eisenkot
- 18 settlers detained for ‘assaulting and obstructing security personnel’ during evacuation of illegal West Bank outpost
- Ex-Mossad chief Yossi Cohen believes eventual ‘targeted operation’ against Iran is inevitable
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here