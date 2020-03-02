Netanyahu promises ‘strong national government’; says it’s time to heal rifts

Amid the applause, Netanyahu is interrupted at one point by some shouts from the crowd of “Mandelblit go home,” a reference to the attorney general, who has indicted him in three graft cases. But in the speech itself, Netanyahu makes no mention of his legal difficulties.

Netanyahu lists a whole host of campaign promises, and vows, “We’re going to do it…and only we can do it.”

He mentions the promise to apply sovereignty to parts of the West Bank, a “historic alliance” with the United States, peace with more Arab and Muslim nations, massive investment in education and “removing the Iranian threat.”

“We have developed connections that we never had with world leaders,” he says. “That includes many, many leaders, so many you can’t imagine, in the Arab and Muslim worlds. You saw Oman, Sudan, Chad, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan — and I’m telling you that’s the tip of the iceberg. When I say we will get a peace agreement with more Arab and Muslim countries, I’m not talking out of thin air.

“And only we can do it.”

He thanks his wife, noting that they are marking their 29th wedding anniversary.

He promises to secure Israel’s well-being “for generations.”