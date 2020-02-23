Netanyahu said to order all South Koreans be flown out of Israel

An American team is en route to Israel to work on mapping areas of the West Bank that the Jewish state will annex under the Trump administration’s peace plan, Channel 12 news reports.

After US President Donald Trump unveiled his peace plan at a White House ceremony in January attended by Prime Minister Netanyahu, the Israeli leader said plans to annex parts of the West Bank would be approved by the government within days.

However, the White House put the brakes on the move, saying areas the peace plan envisions being part of Israel must first be mapped by a joint US-Israeli committee, pushing off any potential annexation to some point after the March 2 elections.

Netanyahu said earlier this month that Israel has already begun the mapping process, which the US has indicated will take at least a few months.