New Palestinian Authority government sworn in again after oath foul-up

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian Authority government ministers are sworn in for a second time on Sunday after a lawyer noticed that the oath they took the day before had been missing a phrase.

Lawyer Nael Al-Hawah spotted the omission after PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh’s new government was sworn in before President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday.

The oath had dropped a clause where ministers swear to be loyal “to the people and its national heritage,” he says.

“I noticed the error and I posted a status update on Facebook,” he tells AFP.

Shtayyeh called Al-Hawah to acknowledge the error and inform him that the oath would be repeated in its entirety on Sunday, he says.

Official Palestinian news agency WAFA says the oath was indeed repeated, adding that the mistake had been caused by a “typing error.”

Al-Hawah says he was familiar with the vow having closely followed Palestinian Authority governments and because it was part of his teaching for law trainees.

He says the error could have placed the government’s legality in doubt.

— AFP