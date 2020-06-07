New York City curfew lifts early following peaceful protests

New York City is lifting its curfew spurred by protests against police brutality in the US ahead of schedule, Mayor Bill de Blasio announces.

The 8 p.m. citywide curfew, New York’s first in decades, had been set to remain in effect through at least today, with the city planning to lift it at the same time it enters the first phase of reopening after more than two months of shutdowns because of the coronavirus.

“Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city,” de Blasio tweets in his announcement of the curfew’s end “effective immediately.” “Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart.”

— AP