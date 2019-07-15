New Zealand lawmaker says Jesus’s mom was ‘Palestinian refugee’

Iran urges the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal “to take practical, effective and responsible decisions” to save the agreement.

“We stress that the continued voluntary and goodwill based actions by the Islamic Republic of Iran are rooted in the principle of reciprocity of rights and duties” in the nuclear deal, the foreign ministry in Tehran says in a statement.

On Sunday, the European parties to the deal — Britain, France and Germany — called for dialogue as tensions further intensified between Iran and the United States. In a statement, the so-called E3 expressed concern the deal was at risk of further unraveling but said it was up to Iran to ensure its survival.

US President Donald Trump in 2018 announced Washington was pulling out of the deal, to the dismay of its European allies.

“Any expectation for Iran to return to the conditions prior to May 8, 2019 without proof of any political will and practical ability of the European parties” to ensure sanctions relief “is an unrealistic expectation,” the ministry statement says.

— AFP