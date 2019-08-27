New Zealand suspends aid to UNRWA over corruption allegations

The government of New Zealand has suspended funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, the United Nations’ aid agency for Palestinians.

The funding is on hold until the release of the October report by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services on allegations against the agency including misconduct, corruption, links to terror groups, perpetuation of the Israel/Palestinian conflict and anti-Semitism.

“We expect UNRWA to cooperate fully with the investigation under way and to report back on the investigation’s findings and recommendations,” the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says in a statement. “The Ministry will review the findings of the UN OIOS report once the investigation is complete and, after that point, will provide advice to the Minister of Foreign Affairs on future funding.”

From January to June of this year, New Zealand provided nearly $1.6 million to the UNRWA.

Last month, the Netherlands and Switzerland announced the suspension of funding for UNRWA, following a damning report alleging corruption at the organization’s highest levels.

