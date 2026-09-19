Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 19, 2026

Nine Israelis said to be among over 200 suspects in alleged ‘Israeli-linked’ fraud scheme in Turkey

Today, 3:03 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nine Israeli citizens are among over 200 suspects in what Turkish Justice Minister Akın Gurlek described as an “Israeli-linked international fraud network,” Turkey’s Sozcu newspaper reports.

The suspects include at least 45 foreign nationals from 20 different countries, the outlet says.

Gurlek said yesterday that law enforcement raided 42 call centers belonging to 28 companies that defrauded foreign nationals of cash and cryptocurrency through fictitious investment schemes. Interpol had received hundreds of complaints from customers, Gurlek said.

The companies defrauded customers of over $3 billion, Sozcu reports.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.