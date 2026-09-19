Nine Israelis said to be among over 200 suspects in alleged ‘Israeli-linked’ fraud scheme in Turkey

Nine Israeli citizens are among over 200 suspects in what Turkish Justice Minister Akın Gurlek described as an “Israeli-linked international fraud network,” Turkey’s Sozcu newspaper reports.

The suspects include at least 45 foreign nationals from 20 different countries, the outlet says.

Gurlek said yesterday that law enforcement raided 42 call centers belonging to 28 companies that defrauded foreign nationals of cash and cryptocurrency through fictitious investment schemes. Interpol had received hundreds of complaints from customers, Gurlek said.

The companies defrauded customers of over $3 billion, Sozcu reports.