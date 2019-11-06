Ohana defies gag order, giving details on grilling of witness in PM’s case

Speaking at a Knesset plenary debate over his recent criticisms of the state prosecution and the attorney general, Justice Minister Amir Ohana launches a vicious fresh attack against Israel’s law enforcement authorities, saying they act with impunity and allow corruption to thrive.

Highlighting recent revelations of possible police misconduct, Ohana breaks a gag order on reports into the measures investigators employed to pressure Nir Hefetz into becoming a state witness in one of the cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Channel 12 reported this week that another person with no ties to Case 4000 was brought in by police and questioned in order to pressure Hefetz to sign an agreement with authorities, and that Hefetz indeed did so following this move by police.

Describing details of the incident that cannot be published, Ohana says that, “When [Channel 12] reporter Amit Segal inquired into the system, the attorney general replied that he is not familiar with this part of the investigation and shortly thereafter, Amit receives a gag order. This is what the pursuit of the truth looks like.”

— Raoul Wootliff