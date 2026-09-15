Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Oil loadings suspended at Saudi’s Red Sea port of Yanbu, shipping sources say

By Reuters Today, 6:28 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Oil loadings at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port of Yanbu have been suspended, days after the world’s biggest crude exporter closed its East-West pipeline due to an attack by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, shipping industry sources say.

Saudi Aramco, which has increased use of the Yanbu terminal since the US war with Iran began on February 28, declines to comment.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.