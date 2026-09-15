Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Oil loadings suspended at Saudi’s Red Sea port of Yanbu, shipping sources say
Oil loadings at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port of Yanbu have been suspended, days after the world’s biggest crude exporter closed its East-West pipeline due to an attack by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, shipping industry sources say.
Saudi Aramco, which has increased use of the Yanbu terminal since the US war with Iran began on February 28, declines to comment.
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