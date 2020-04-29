The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
On Independence Day, Shin Bet chief vows to fight the new enemy: Coronavirus
Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman, in an Independence Day message, says the security agency is using all of its operational capabilities to combat Israel’s insidious new enemy, the novel coronavirus.
The Shin Bet has been running a controversial phone surveillance program to track carriers of the virus and alert those exposed to them.
“Right now, we are in a time of crisis,” he says. “Our struggle is not against a security threat, but rather a new enemy that is threatening our health, economy and society. The frontline today is the fight against the coronavirus.”
He says the Shin Bet “is taking part in the fight and is utilizing, for this aim, all of our operational, technological, and human capabilities.”
“This is not an ordinary mission and certainly not one we are accustomed to,” he says. “But at this time, it’s an inseparable part of the protection of national security.”
Spike of virus cases reported in Bedouin town in Negev
At least 37 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Bedouin town of Hura in the Negev over the past three days, according to Channel 12.
Health Ministry: Majority of those infected with virus have now recovered
In its update this morning, the Health Ministry highlights that there are now more people who have recovered from the virus than those who are currently sick.
Since the start of the outbreak, 7,929 of the 15,782 confirmed cases have recovered. Another 7,641 are still sick.
Virus death toll up to 212; ministry records 193 new cases in 24 hours
The death toll in Israel from the coronavirus has risen to 112, the Health Ministry says, recorded two more deaths since last night.
The overall number of cases stands at 15,782, an increase of 193 cases in the past 24 hours.
There are 120 people in serious condition, 91 of them on ventilators, according to the ministry. Another 85 are in moderate condition.
The Health Ministry says 7,929 people have recovered from the virus.
Israel to hold teen Bible contest on videoconference
For the first time, the International Bible Quiz will not be held in person on Independence Day in Jerusalem.
Instead, the teen competitors will be videoconferencing in from around the world.
The event is set to begin at 11 a.m.
Meanwhile, the annual Independence Day morning ceremony at the President’s Residence is held without an audience and without the IDF soldiers who are awarded citations during the event. The ceremony has been pre-recorded.
Turkey donates planeload of medical equipment to US
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promises to stand in solidarity with the United States in its struggle against the coronavirus pandemic and as it recovers from the outbreak.
In a letter sent to Donald Trump, Erdogan also says he is following “with appreciation” the US president’s efforts to control the outbreak.
The letter is sent along Tuesday with a planeload of personal protective equipment that Turkey donated to the United States. It is made public on Wednesday.
Erdogan writes: “I am very pleased to observe that, thanks to your measures, America has taken the first steps towards normalization by achieving a downward trend in the number of new cases.”
“You can be sure, as a reliable and strong partner of the US, we will continue to demonstrate solidarity in every way possible,” Erdogan writes.
Turkey sends 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters (528 gallons) of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks and 500 face shields. Turkey has sent similar medical equipment aid to a total of 55 countries — including Britain, Italy and Spain.
— AP
Trajectory of air force Independence Day flyby
The Israeli Air Force will begin its flyover past the nation’s hospitals shortly, beginning in the Tel Aviv area, then flying north up to Nahariya and Safed, before turning south down to Eilat and then back toward central Israel, the military says.
The flyby of four stunt aircraft will begin at 9:40 a.m. outside Holon’s Wolfson Medical Center, then to hospitals in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak, Ramat Hahayal, Kfar Saba and Petah Tikva.
The planes will then turn north, visiting Afula’s HaEmek Medical Center at 12:12 p.m. before flying over hospitals in Tiberias, Safed, Nahariya and Haifa, then flying down the coast past Hadera and Netanya.
At 2:54 p.m., they will fly past Ashkelon and Ashdod, and then travel east, past Rehovot, Rishon Lezion and Jerusalem before turning south down to Eilat to fly past the city’s Yoseftal Medical Center at 3:45 p.m.
The planes will turn back north and fly over Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center at 3:50 p.m., before returning to their base.
The full schedule:
9:40 a.m. Wolfson (Holon)
9:45 a.m. Ichilov (Tel Aviv)
9:52 a.m. Tel HaShomer (Ramat Gan)
9:58 a.m. Maayanei Yeshua (Bnei Brak) and Assuta (Ramat Hachayal)
10:05 a.m. Meir (Kfar Saba)
10:10 a.m. Beilison, Schneider, HaSharon (Petah Tikva)
12:12 p.m. Haemek (Afula)
12:21 p.m. Poriya (Tiberias)
12:28 p.m. Ziv (Safed)
12:36 p.m. HaGalil (Nahariya)
12:42 p.m. Rambam (Haifa)
12:45 p.m. Bnei Zion (Haifa)
12:46 p.m. Carmel (Haifa)
12:56 p.m. Hillel Yaffe (Hadera)
1:01 p.m. Laniado (Netanya)
2:54 p.m. Barzilai (Ashkelon)
2:59 p.m. Assuta (Ashdod)
3:05 p.m. Kaplan (Rehovot)
3:11 p.m. Shamir (Rishon Lezion)
3:20 p.m. Hadassah Ein Kerem (Jerusalem)
3:23 p.m. Shaare Zedek (Jerusalem)
3:27 p.m. Hadassah Mount Scopus (Jerusalem)
3:45 p.m. Yoseftal (Eilat)
3:50 p.m. Soroka (Beersheba)
— Judah Ari Gross
Biden aide says he opposes annexation, won’t move embassy back to Tel Aviv
Former US vice president Joe Biden’s senior foreign policy adviser Tony Blinken say the presidential candidate opposes unilateral annexation of parts of the West Bank.
Blinken says Biden has been “on the record several times [that] unilateral steps taken by either side that makes the prospect of a negotiated to a two-state outcome less likely is something he opposes, and that includes annexation,” according to Jewish Insider.
But he says he’s “not going to prejudge what we might do or not do in the context of a Biden administration” since much could change before then.
The former diplomat, who served in Barack Obama’s administration, says Biden, if elected, would not move the US embassy back from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, saying such a step “would not make sense practically and politically.”
He makes the comments on a webinar hosted by the Jewish Democratic Council of America.
Coronavirus pushes Airbus into $521 million Q1 loss
European aviation giant Airbus reports a first quarter net loss of 481 million euros ($521 million) under the impact of the coronavirus crisis.
The loss compared to a profit of 40 million euros ($43 million) in the same period last year.
Revenues fall 15.2 percent to 10.6 billion euros, reflecting a “market environment strongly impacted” by the pandemic, “particularly in commercial aircraft.”
— AFP
Covid, Corona and Lockdown: Newborns named after a pandemic
First there was Corona Kumar, then Covid Marie: Parents have taken to naming newborns after the coronavirus, apparently unperturbed by the prospect of their children being forever associated with a deadly pandemic.
When Colline Tabesa gave birth to a healthy baby girl in the central Philippine city of Bacolod on April 13, she and the father John Tupas decided to mark the occasion with a show of gratitude.
“This COVID-19 has caused great suffering around the world,” said 23-year-old Tupas, expressing relief after the uneventful delivery.
“I wanted her name to remind us that COVID did not only bring us suffering. Despite all of this, a blessing came to us,” he added.
And so, Covid Marie it was.
Weeks earlier, two mothers in southeastern India had had similar ideas, apparently encouraged by a doctor in the hospital where their babies were delivered.
One was called Corona Kumar and the other Corona Kumari.
“I told them this would help create awareness about the disease and remove the stigma around it,” said S.F. Basha, the doctor.
“To my surprise, they agreed.”
Not to be outdone, a migrant-worker couple in India’s northeast stranded thousands of kilometers from their home in the desert state of Rajasthan decided to name their child Lockdown.
“We named him Lockdown remembering all the problems we had to face during this tough time,” local media reports quoted the father Sanjay Bauri as saying.
Tupas, the father of baby Covid Marie, said that while he had fielded criticism on social media for his unorthodox choice, he would not be swayed.
“She might experience bullying, but I’ll just teach my daughter to be a good person,” he said.
“We didn’t have second thoughts.”
— AFP
Biden wins Ohio’s mail-in primary delayed by coronavirus
Joe Biden wins Ohio’s Tuesday presidential primary, clinching a contest that was less about the Democratic nomination and more about how states can conduct elections in the era of the coronavirus.
The primary is the first major test of statewide elections via mail amid an outbreak.
There were reports of confusion but no widespread disruption. It wasn’t like Wisconsin earlier this month, when voters were forced to overlook social distancing guidelines to stand in line wearing masks to cast ballots.
“Within the context of the threat of the virus, it’s a decision that we will have made the best of,” Republican Ken Blackwell, a former Ohio elections chief who chairs the bipartisan International Foundation for Electoral Systems, says of mail-in balloting.
Overall turnout was surprisingly strong, says Secretary of State Frank LaRose. While his office says about 1.5 million votes had been cast as of midday Saturday, down sharply from the 3.2 million cast in Ohio’s 2016 presidential primary, he says some larger counties received tens of thousands of additional ballots Tuesday.
“It was better than OK. It was great,” he says.
— AP
US government reveals details of sunlight study on virus
The US Department of Homeland Security reveals to AFP new technical details regarding its hotly anticipated study into how ultraviolet radiation destroys the new coronavirus, saying that its experiment accurately mimicked natural sunlight.
A summary of the research was presented last week at the White House, with some scientists calling for caution until a more comprehensive report is made public.
DHS official William Bryan had briefed the media that the amount of virus on a non-porous surface shrunk by half in just two minutes when sunlight was present, the temperature was 70-75 degrees Fahrenheit (21-24 Celsius) and humidity was 80 percent.
The amount of virus suspended in air shrunk to half its amount in just 1.5 minutes at room temperature and 20% humidity, he added.
These eye-catching results surprised experts because most of the UV light contained in natural sunlight belongs to a subtype called UVA, which causes human skin to tan and age but has not generally been proven harmful to viruses, David Brenner, director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University Medical Center, tells AFP.
On the other hand, a part of the spectrum called UVC is particularly adept at warping the genetic material of animal and virus cells and is widely used in sterilizing lamps, but it is not present in sunlight because it is filtered out by the Earth’s atmosphere.
A DHS spokesman adds that the test — which was conducted at the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center in Maryland — was carried out on droplets of simulated saliva on a stainless steel surface.
Brenner, who is himself performing research into another area of the UV spectrum called far-UVC, which kills microbes without penetrating human skin, says the DHS findings does not comport with previous research.
“There is a peer-reviewed paper in the literature from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) showing the earlier SARS-CoV virus did not respond to UVA light (though it did respond to UVC light),” he says, adding it is “reasonable to assume that all coronaviruses respond roughly the same way to light.”
The results as presented were “straining credulity,” he adds.
But a DHS spokesman says that study will soon be submitted for peer review and published in scientific journals.
“While the results are still undergoing a rigorous scientific review, we felt it important to share information on the emerging trends that are being identified in our tests,” the spokesman says.
— AFP
Virus deaths in Brazil top 5,000
Brazil, the South American country worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, has registered more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry announces, pushing the toll above that of China.
A record 474 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, with the number of infections rising to 71,886, the ministry says.
China, where the virus first emerged before spreading across the world, has recorded about 4,600 deaths.
The ministry says Brazil’s toll could be higher than Tuesday’s official figure of 5,107, as the causes of 1,156 further deaths are under investigation.
Experts believe the overall number of COVID-19 cases could be 12 to 15 times higher, due to a large number of undetected cases given the lack of testing availability across the country’s 210 million population.
— AP
Trump says US closer to testing international air travelers
US President Donald Trump says his administration is considering requiring travelers on certain incoming international flights to undergo temperature and virus checks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re looking at doing it on the international flights coming out of areas that are heavily infected,” Trump says at the White House. “We will be looking into that in the very near future.”
Trump says it has not been determined yet whether the federal government or the airlines would conduct the testing. “Maybe it’s a combination of both,” he says.
Trump’s comments come during an event showcasing a loan program designed to help small businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic, the Paycheck Protection Program. He says the Small Business Administration has processed more loans in 14 days than it has in the previous 14 years.
— AP
Air force jets to fly over hospitals in salute to doctors
Israel is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day in the shadow of the pandemic, with most of its celebrations canceled and a curfew imposed nationwide keeping Israelis at home.
But from 9:40 a.m. until 3:50 p.m., four air force jets will be flying over the country’s hospitals to honor the medical staff fighting the virus.
This is instead of the usual air shows and flybys for Independence Day.
Among the 25 institutions that will be saluted are Tel Aviv’s Ichilov, which will see the flyover at 9:45 a.m., Ramat Gan’s Tel HaShomer at 9:52 a.m., and Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek, Hadassah Ein Kerem and Hadassah Mount Scopus around 3:20 p.m.
NYC mayor threatens ‘Jewish community’ with arrest over virus violations
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is under fire for appearing to warn all local the city’s Jews of a crackdown after a funeral in Williamsburg gathers a large crowd.
“My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period,” he tweets.
The tweet draws fury online, with Anti-Defamation League head Jonathan Greenblatt calling the generalization “outrageous.”
“Would DeBlasio have sent this identical tweet with the word ‘Jewish’ replaced by any other religious minority? If not, why not? Laws should be enforced neutrally w/o targeting religious faith,” tweets Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
Hey @NYCMayor, there are 1mil+ Jewish people in #NYC. The few who don’t social distance should be called out — but generalizing against the whole population is outrageous especially when so many are scapegoating Jews. This erodes the very unity our city needs now more than ever. https://t.co/jcYO9QQred
— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) April 29, 2020
This is an antisemitic statement. Delete it w/ an apology @NYCMayor …further, your authoritarian tactics are anti-American as well and I can't imagine the NYPD targeting Jews that are gathering.
We need to pay attention to what is happening to our nation because of fear https://t.co/FLoelp8WYE
— Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) April 29, 2020
It is NEVER ok for an American elected official to single out the Jewish community like this. That de Blasio is the mayor of the most Jewish city in the country makes this that much worse. https://t.co/9AcmAQFkBb
— Seffi Kogen IS SOCIAL DISTANCING!!! (@seffikogen) April 29, 2020
Poignant to be celebrating Yom Ha'Atzmaut on the day Bill de Blasio announces he has ordered the NYPD to crack down on Jews in public.
This is why.
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 29, 2020
