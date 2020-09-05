Opposition chief on nixing of closure: Paralyzed, dangerous gov’t should go home

Opposition leader Yair Lapid pans the government for apparently being unable to stand by its previous decision to enact closures in cities with high virus numbers.

“The government isn’t only detached anymore, it’s dangerous,” he tweets. “Teams of specialists, doctors, economists, public policy experts and local authority officials sit down and build a plan of action, balancing health and the economy, and then the politicians state playing politics and its all turned over in an instant.”

Lapid adds: “If you’re so afraid of each other it leads to paralysis and twisted decisions, go home.

“We can weather tough decisions, we’re not idiots, we know there’s a price to fighting coronavirus, but we’re not prepared to pay the price of pathetic political dealings leading this government.”