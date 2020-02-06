Palestinian cop shot by IDF in Jenin dies of wounds

A Palestinian Authority police officer succumbed to bullet wounds he sustained in Jenin earlier on Thursday, the official PA news site Wafa reports.

PA Jenin Governor Akram Rajoub tells The Times of Israel that 25-year-old Tareq Badwan was hit by Israeli sniper fire while he was on the premises of a police station and wearing a uniform.

Footage shared on social media appears to show a PA police officer being shot at the entrance of a police station and then collapsing to the ground.

Israeli security forces were demolishing a home in Jenin early Thursday morning and clashes had broken out near the demolition site.

IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman says the circumstances under which Badwan was shot were unclear.

— Adam Rasgon