Palestinian cop shot by IDF in Jenin dies of wounds
A Palestinian Authority police officer succumbed to bullet wounds he sustained in Jenin earlier on Thursday, the official PA news site Wafa reports.
PA Jenin Governor Akram Rajoub tells The Times of Israel that 25-year-old Tareq Badwan was hit by Israeli sniper fire while he was on the premises of a police station and wearing a uniform.
Footage shared on social media appears to show a PA police officer being shot at the entrance of a police station and then collapsing to the ground.
Israeli security forces were demolishing a home in Jenin early Thursday morning and clashes had broken out near the demolition site.
IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman says the circumstances under which Badwan was shot were unclear.
— Adam Rasgon
EU envoy expresses concern about ‘rise of tensions’
The European Union’s ambassador to Israel, Emanuele Giaufret, says he’s worried about “the rise of tensions and spike of violence” after two separate suspected terror attacks in Jerusalem injure several people.
“My thoughts are with the families of victims and I wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” he tweets. “Violence is never justified.”
— Raphael Ahren
EU calls for end to Syria bombing and humanitarian access to Idlib
The EU calls for an end to the bombings in northwest Syria and the opening of a humanitarian corridor as Syrian forces push into the last rebel bastion of Idlib.
“Bombings and other attacks on civilians in northwest Syria must stop,” the EU’s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell says in a joint statement with the EU’s humanitarian affairs commissioner Janez Lenarcic.
The top European Union officials demand “unimpeded humanitarian access to people in need of assistance” as well “respect of humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.”
— AFP
Police officer said lightly injured in Jerusalem shooting attack
In an update to incident in Jerusalem’s Old City, police say the officer was not stabbed but was shot in the attack.
“An assailant approached officers who were stationed near the Lions Gate and opened fire at them,” police say.
“Other officers responded quickly, firing at the assailant and neutralizing him,” police say.
The officer who was shot sustained injuries to his arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment, medics say.
— Judah Ari Gross
Merkel: Governor’s election with far-right help ‘inexcusable’
Chancellor Angela Merkel condemns as “inexcusable” the election of a new German state governor with the help of the far-right as well as her own party, and says that the result must not stand.
Wednesday’s surprise election of Thomas Kemmerich, a member of the small pro-business Free Democrats, as governor of the eastern state of Thuringia has turned into a major embarrassment for Germany’s mainstream center-right parties and revived questions about the future of the country’s governing coalition.
Kemmerich narrowly defeated a left-wing incumbent after the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, voted for him instead of its own candidate in the state legislature. Left-leaning parties and many in the center-right camp said that accepting votes from AfD broke a taboo and was unacceptable.
Kemmerich is holding out against mounting pressure to resign.
— AP
Netanyahu after car-ramming: ‘Terror will not overwhelm us’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a statement in response to a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem in the early hours of Thursday in which 12 IDF soldiers were wounded, one seriously.
“On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send best wishes to our wounded soldiers,” Netanyahu says.
“It’s only a matter of time — and not much time — until we get our hands on the perpetrator. Terror will not overwhelm us, we will win!”
The ramming occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on Jerusalem’s David Remez Street near the First Station, a popular entertainment hub. Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and “a large force of officers were carrying out searches.”
Police officer lightly hurt in apparent stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City
A police officer is lightly injured in an apparent stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, medics say.
The assailant is reportedly shot, but his condition is not immediately known.
The incident occurs outside the Temple Mount near the King Faisal Gate, also known as the Gate of Darkness.
— Judah Ari Gross
