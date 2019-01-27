Palestinian seriously injured by Israeli gunfire in Gaza border clash

Hitler’s Germany was responsible for the Holocaust, not the Nazis, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says, as Poland marked 74 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

“Hitler’s Germany fed on fascist ideology… But all the evil came from this (German) state and we cannot forget that, because otherwise we relativize evil,” says Morawiecki at an official ceremony at Auschwitz.

“The Polish state acts as the guardian of the truth, which must not be relativized in any way,” he says.

“I want to make a promise here to (preserve) the complete truth about that era,” he adds, in a speech in the southern city of Oswiecim to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Today’s ceremony at Auschwitz was attended by a number of former prisoners at the camp.

Morawiecki’s speech comes after last year’s row over a Polish law that made it illegal to accuse the Polish nation or state of complicity in Nazi German crimes.

— AFP