Palestinian tries to stab soldiers in West Bank, is shot
A Palestinian attempted to stab soldiers at the West Bank’s Gush Etzion Junction, the army says.
Troops fired at the assailant and “neutralized” him, the army says.
The soldiers were not injured in the incident.
— Jacob Magid
Netanyahu meets Greek PM ahead of inking pipeline deal
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.
He will later meet with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the three will hold a trilateral meeting during which they will sign a deal for an undersea pipeline that will carry gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe.
The 1,900-kilometer (1,300-mile) EastMed pipeline is intended to provide an alternative gas source for energy-hungry Europe, which is currently largely dependent on supplies from Russia and the Caucasus region.
— with AP
5-year-old dies after falling from horse in Golan Heights
A five-year-old boy has died after falling off a horse while riding in the Golan Heights.
The child was rushed by helicopter to Ziv Medical Center in Safed in critical condition but doctors could not save his life.
Soldier lightly injured from unintentional weapon discharge
A 22-year-old soldier has been lightly injured after his weapon unintentionally discharged at the IDF’s Tel Hashomer base.
The soldier was taken to nearby Sheba Medical Center for treatment with a leg injury.
Turkey’s parliament debates sending troops to Libya
Turkey’s parliament is convening to vote on whether to send Turkish troops to Libya to help the UN-supported government in Tripoli battle forces loyal to a rival administration that is seeking to capture the capital.
Turkish lawmakers are expected to approve a motion at their emergency session for a one-year deployment despite concerns that Turkish forces could aggravate Libya’s conflict further and destabilize the region.
The Tripoli-based government of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj has faced an offensive by the rival regime in the east and commander Gen. Khalifa Hifter. The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into violent chaos rivaling the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
— AP
Indonesia floods leave nearly 30 dead, several missing
Indonesia’s disaster agency warns of more deaths after torrential rains pounded the Jakarta region, triggering floods and landslides that killed at least 29 and left vast swaths of the megalopolis underwater.
Tens of thousands fled to temporary shelters across the capital region — home to some 30 million — with scores of houses damaged in the deadliest flooding in years, after torrential rains on New Year’s Eve.
Images showed waterlogged homes and cars covered in muddy floodwaters, while some people took to paddling in small rubber lifeboats or tyre inner-tubes to get around.
— AFP
40-year-old dies of flu complications in Ramat Gan
A 40-year-old man has died of flu complications at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, the 12th death of the season. Meanwhile a nine-year-old girl was hospitalized in serious condition from the disease as the country continues to suffer from a particularly aggressive strain of the virus.
Authorities are scrambling to purchase more flu vaccinations to deal with the overwhelming demand as Israelis rush to inoculate themselves against the spreading disease.
