Settlers filmed taking livestock from Palestinian village under IDF protection

Palestinians from the northern West Bank village of Beita claim settlers raided their town and stole livestock under the protection of the IDF earlier today.

Such allegations are regularly made against settlers, who in turn claim that the Palestinians are the ones who stole the livestock and that they are merely retrieving it.

The pretext has been used by settlers to raid Palestinian villages, and last week such an altercation ended in two Palestinian teens killed by IDF fire after clashes broke out.

Footage shows Israeli settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, stealing several sheep from a home in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/7vZeWFTeXe — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) September 11, 2026