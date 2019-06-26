PM: Body of Israeli killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash to be returned to Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the remains of Israeli Shimon Re’em, 55, who was killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March, will soon be returned to Israel.

“I would like to thank my friend, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has acceded to my requests as well as those of the family of the late Shimon Re’em. He acceded to these requests and we will now bring back his remains. We will continue to work until we also bring the remains of the late Avraham Matsliah,” says Netanyahu.

Re’em was a father of five from the northern coastal town of Zichron Ya’acov. He was a 23-year retired veteran of Israel’s Shin Bet security service and was working for the Israeli security consulting company Shafran.

The second Israeli casualty in the crash was Avraham Matsliah, a father of two from the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Adumim. Matsliah, 49, left behind a wife and two twin daughters, who are both currently serving in the Israeli military.

All 157 passengers and crew members of the Boeing 737 MAX airplane operated by Ethiopian Airlines were killed shortly after the Nairobi-bound flight took off from Addis Ababa.