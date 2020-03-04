PM calls on Israelis to stop handshakes; new EU nations added to quarantine list

Netanyahu delivers a statement to the press on the measures Israel is implementing to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, and calls on Israelis to refrain entirely from shaking each other’s hands.

He says that the world is in the midst of a pandemic — “this is the truth and it must be said.”

He also adds Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France — but notably not the United States — to the list of countries that Israelis must self-quarantine after returning from.

“Israel is one of the only countries in the West that is in a relatively good place,” Netanyahu says. “We’ve taking severe measures in order to prevent the spread [of the virus].”