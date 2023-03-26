Police chief says protests key part of democracy, but will not allow rioting

Police issue a statement during mass protests sweeping the country tonight, as the government presses on with the judicial overhaul and following the ousting of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who called to pause the legislation.

The statement says Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai wrapped up an assessment of the protests.

“The commissioner reiterated again this evening that the Israel Police allows the right to protest and considers it a cornerstone of a democratic country, but at the same time will not allow public disorder, damage to symbols of government, harm to infrastructure and police officers,” the statement says.

Dozens of police officers have been dispatched to handle the protests.