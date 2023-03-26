Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Police chief says protests key part of democracy, but will not allow rioting

26 March 2023, 11:58 pm Edit
Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan set up bonfires and block a highway during a protest moments after he fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in Tel Aviv, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Oren Ziv)
Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan set up bonfires and block a highway during a protest moments after he fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in Tel Aviv, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Oren Ziv)

Police issue a statement during mass protests sweeping the country tonight, as the government presses on with the judicial overhaul and following the ousting of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who called to pause the legislation.

The statement says Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai wrapped up an assessment of the protests.

“The commissioner reiterated again this evening that the Israel Police allows the right to protest and considers it a cornerstone of a democratic country, but at the same time will not allow public disorder, damage to symbols of government, harm to infrastructure and police officers,” the statement says.

Dozens of police officers have been dispatched to handle the protests.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.