Police: Kfar Saba stabber a Palestinian teen, lightly injured

Police say the perpetrator of a stabbing attack in the central Israeli town of Kfar Saba is a Palestinian teenager.

According to police, the suspected terrorist is a 19-year-old from the West Bank. Palestinian media reports that he is from the city of Tulkarem. His name is not immediately released.

Police say the suspect was shot by a civilian who was in the area before police arrived at the scene.

The Zaka emergency response service says the suspected assailant was taken to Ramat Gan’s Sheba Medical Center with light injuries.

