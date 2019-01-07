Police says a face-to face meeting between PM and witnesses would not have made a difference

Labor chief Gabbay: ‘In a normal country, a PM does not behave this way’
Labor leader Avi Gabbay says that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech attacking law enforcement authorities over the corruption investigations against him proves that Israel needs a new prime minister.
“In a normal country, a prime minister does not behave this way. In a normal country, the prime minister does not attack the law enforcement authorities,” Gabbay says. “Instead of dealing with the security of the residents of the south, the cost of living, or the health system collapsing, Netanyahu is busy rescuing himself from the investigations.”
Gabbay calls on Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Israel Resiliance chair Benny Gantz to unite with him in order to replace Netanayhu in the April elections.
“Lapid and Gantz, you are good people, you saw Netanyahu this evening, wildly attacking the law enforcement authorities. I tell you here: we must not be partners in it. Tonight, more than ever, the time has come for you to announce that in no case will you be Netanyahu’s partners,” he says.
“The State of Israel needs another way, a path of change.”
