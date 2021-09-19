Join our Community
Police start using text messages to remotely track those in quarantine

19 September 2021, 4:37 pm Edit
Police officers enforce COVID-19 emergency regulations in Jerusalem, August 11, 2021. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
Police officers enforce COVID-19 emergency regulations in Jerusalem, August 11, 2021. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Police have begun using remote tracking to enforce coronavirus quarantine rules, sending text messages that will reveal the location of those required to self-isolate when they click on a link.

