Poll finds half of Israeli Jews back annexation, but only with US support

A new poll shows 50 percent of Jewish Israelis are for annexation in the West Bank, with the number dropping to 25 percent if the move is not done with American support.

Recent days have seen a flurry of reports that Washington is less interested than previously thought on quickly moving forward with the process, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously saying he would begin to push forward with the move on July 1.

The government is highly unlikely to take any action without US backing.

The Israeli Voice Index for May 2020 published today by the Israel Democracy Institute finds that voters of all but one party (Yamina) would not back annexation that does not have US support.

The poll also finds that 58% believe annexation may well lead to Palestinians initiating a third intifada.